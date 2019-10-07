Tipperary Library Service launches Children's Book Festival 2019

Photographed at the launch of Children's Book Festival Month at Clonmel Library are left to right: Pat Bracken (Clonmel Library), Phil Sherman (Booster Cushion Theatre), Cllr Michael Murphy (Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council), Ann Marie Brophy (Executive Librarian, Tipperary County Council Library Service) and Aoife Moore (Senior Library Assistant at Tipperary County Council Library Service) picture: Joe Kenny

The annual Children’s Book Festival was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Murphy, at an event in Clonmel Library, to the backdrop of Booster Cushion Theatre’s ‘Little Red Riding Hood and Friends’. The month-long programme got off to a theatrical start, as the children themselves got involved in the telling of this fairytale.

October is national Children’s Book Festival month, the biggest celebration of books and reading for children in Ireland. The festival gives children of all ages the chance to meet their favourite Irish writers and talk to them about their books and the characters in the stories. The Children’s Book Festival encourages the enjoyment of books and reading among children and families, and provides a programme of free, fun events and activities.

Tipperary County Council have thirty-six events planned across the month of October, taking place in each of their twelve libraries. The Council continue their support of Irish authors and illustrators with a week-long visit from author Brian Gallagher, and visits from Gillian Perdue, Áine ní Ghlinn, Dave Rudden and Cat Doyle, and Alan Nolan. Tipperary County Council will be working with Tipperary Dance Platform again, bringing dance to the library and a younger audience.

The festival provides the whole family with an opportunity to explore the full range of children’s library services, including story time sessions, book clubs, children’s events, access to talking books, workshops, computers and internet access, and of course children’s books for all ages.

The Children’s Book Festival is supported by the Tipperary Creative Ireland programme, Tipperary County Council Arts Office, Poetry Ireland and Foras na Gaeilge.