Our Lady's Templemore High School Musical - a fantastic production attracts full houses

The standard of musicals at Our Lady's has been reaching new heights in recent years and this year's show certainly did not disappoint! The singing, acting and overall performances were top class.

High School Musical ("on stage") is based on Disney Channel's original and very successful movie of the same name.

It is a colourful show filled with catchy numbers, energetic dance routines, comedy and romance.

The plot centres around the blossoming relationship between Troy (the captain of the school basketball team) and Gabriella (a new student who is shy and who excels at Maths and Science). In an unusual (and quite unpopular) move, they find themselves auditioning together for the school musical.

Inevitably this upheaval to the status quo threatens East High's "social order." All the school's cliques (the Jocks, Cheerleaders, Thespians, Brainiacs, Skater -Dudes and Goths) are in disarray and begin to disintegrate. Or are they all about to discover something about "integration" and acceptance?

Ciara O'Brien was perfectly cast as the understated Gabriella who tries to keep her brilliant maths skills undercover as she finds herself drawn to the charming star of the basketball team.

Beni Varadi gave a wonderful performance as Troy and their beautiful singing voices were a perfect blend. Their duets were absolute show-stoppers - in particular "When there was You" and "Breaking Free".

Emma Grant was super as the jealous, overpowering Sharpay while her brother/"side -kick" Ryan was played by Daniel Tuohy, who was very endearing as Sharpay's brow-beaten twin brother. These two are no strangers to the stage and their experience showed in their great performances.

Coach Bolton was convincingly played by Jonah Ryan and Denis Hennessy was entertaining as the passionate Drama teacher Ms Darbus.

Aisling Meehan (Taylor) and Kerry McCormack (Martha) were solid in their singing roles and gave great performances as Gabriella's "brainiac" friends.

Kyle Whelan and Cian Sheedy did a great job in their portrayal of Chad and Zeke respectively (Troy's Jocks-buddies) Cian's entertaining (and relentless!!) offer of "crime-brûlée

or tirimosu?" will undoubtedly be a refrain he'll be associated with forever more!

Kyle, Cian and the other Jocks (James Grey, VJ Corpez, Adam Sage, Jack Nevin and Colm Gleeson) were convincing throughout and along with Beni gave a memorable performance in their number "Get'cha Head in the Game."

School DJ was played by Jack Nevin and Akvile Reinyte was lovely as the clumsy, gifted composer Kelsi.

The chorus was strong throughout and the big chorus numbers were excellent with top-class singing and energetic choreography.

The brilliant megamix, "We're all in this together", which concluded the show, was testimony to the fantastic work done by the very talented production team - director Therese Maher and musical directors Pat Marnane and Fran Garry Marnane.

Huge congratulations to all involved in this fantastic production - in particular to dedicated music teachers Ms Anne Marie Johnston and Ms Eimear O Callaghan.

It was standing ovations and full houses at all of the performances last week (October 16, 17, 18).

Audiences left humming and singing and believing that .."Anything is possible.... there isn't a star that you can't reach".