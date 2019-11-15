University scholarships for Ursuline students for excellent LC results

Well done to the Ursuline students from the class of 2019 who have received university scholarships based on their outstanding Leaving Certificate results.

Caitríona Timmins and Katie Morrissey have both been awarded UCD Entrance Scholarship. Erika Carroll has been chosen to receive a Trinity Entrance Scholarship.

Niamh Hickey, the recipient of the Dr Aisling Butler Memorial Bursary, is also to receive the JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship which supports gifted students across Ireland.

Best of luck to the girls as they begin on their chosen career paths.

Camogie

Congratulations to Maria Connolly, Eimear Bourke, Grainne Long, Emma Dunphy, Emily Kavanagh and Eimear McGrath, members of the Munster Inter-Pro Camogie team who represented their school and province before the midterm break.

The Junior camogie team played Borrisokane in St Patrick’s College on Tuesday, 5 November. It was an exciting game with plenty of scores from both sides to keep the play moving. The final score was 8-7 to 6-3 in favour of UCT.

The first years played a challenge against the Presentation Thurles last week. It was a great day out and an opportunity for the players to show coaches their skill level.

Hockey

There was plenty of action on the Astro turf last week with four Ursuline teams coming head to head with Kilkenny College and the Senior As and Junior As taking on their counterparts from Laurel Hill Secondary School. In the A games the Seniors had a decisive win, beating the Shannonsiders 6-0. Scores were courtesy of Anna Downey who found the net twice, Emily Kavanagh Emma O’Mara, Ciara Kelly and Andrea Hally.

The Junior A's ended their battle in a 2-2 draw. The Ursuline goal scorers on this occasion were Kate Ryan and Anna McCartan. On Wednesday, 6 November the Junior B's won their match against Kilkenny 7-0. The Junior Cs left an even bigger deficit between the sides with their 9-0 win.

In the other games the Minor As and Minor Cs came through on scorelines of 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.