LIT Thurles hosts annual Games Fleadh on March 4

Games Fleadh 2020 will this year highlight the social conscience of the gaming world, and explore the potential of how online gaming can bring about positive change in the real world.

On March 4, students from across Ireland will not only explore possible careers in an industry worth €148.8 billion, but will receive a unique insight into how games can be used to change the world for the better.

Representatives from the Irish charity Trocaire will discuss with students the powerful impact games can make in the areas of Climate Justice, Human Rights and Sustainable Development Goals at this year’s national Games Fleadh which will be held at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT), Thurles Campus on Wednesday, March 4.

Examples of games that raise the social conscience will also be explored including Trocaire’s Development Education game Project Honduras.

This game has been described as an innovative new way to teach young people in Ireland about the impact of climate change overseas. Now in its 17th year, Ireland’s Games Fleadh will bring together student software developers and game enthusiasts of all levels to participate in this popular one day LIT/ Microsoft event.

Games Fleadh 2020 Organiser and Game Design & Development Degree Lecturer at LIT Dr Liam Noonan said: “Games Fleadh showcases the best of the third level game development community. It is also a unique opportunity for third level students to demonstrate their games to industry veterans and gain valuable feedback on their creations.”

Games Fleadh continues to lead the way in recognising the brightest and best among the country's student game developers, while also bringing together the collective knowledge of some of the leading names in the gaming industry. This year’s event is no exception, with representatives from Trocaire joining Havok and EA who continue to lend their support to this all-island games design and development competition for third-level students.

Games Fleadh 2020, is free of charge and open to the public. It is of particular interest to second level students with an interest in studying computer science or a future career in this competitive industry.

Speaking at the launch of Games Fleadh 2020 Dr. Noonan added: “We are delighted that we can explore with students how games can be used to address issues such as Climate Change. Games Fleadh continues to be a fantastic networking opportunity for the Irish game development sector. We believe that it also offers a fantastic networking opportunity for teachers to engage with third level institutions and explore best practice in teaching coding concepts.”

Games Fleadh 2020 is open to the public. Online registration is available at www.gamesfleadh.ie.