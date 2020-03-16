Tipperary designers storm the catwalk at Junk Kouture regional final

Six local designs from across the Premier County are in the running to be crowned the 10th annual Junk Kouture winner.

The grand final was originally due to take place this April in the 3Arena however organisers were forced to postpone the event following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Entries from the Ursuline Secondary School, Patrician Presentation Fethard and Presentation Secondary School were chosen to go forward from the Munster regional final at the University Concert Hall, Limerick.

In addition to the coveted first place prize, teams will also be competing for €2,000 for their school, and €1,000 cash for their team. There is also the chance to win creative scholarships for sole applicants to the Limerick School of Art and Design and Griffith College Dublin.