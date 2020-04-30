'Sometimes the bad news can be overwhelming', writes Tipperary student Kaci Kerwick

You won't be surprised to know that my routine this week has not really changed whatsoever! I have been really enjoying the gorgeous weather (the closest any of us will get to a foreign holiday this year) and have been well entertained between online zoom classes, homework and Instagram challenges.

I recently took part in the popular Instagram challenge, 555. The idea of this challenge is to run 5 kilometers, donate €5 to charity and nominate another five people to do it. All these challenges are a great way to donate to charity as so many have had to cancel their fundraisers so please take them into consideration.

READ MORE: "The reality of lockdown has kicked in" writes fifth year student Kaci Kerwick

The world has changed there's no doubt about it, from strict lockdowns and travel bans to the closure of pubs and theaters.

Over the past six-weeks readings from satellites have shown the level of nitrogen dioxide (which comes mostly from motor vehicle exhausts in cities) has been reduced considerably in most of the biggest cities in the world. Nitrogen dioxide can have a negative effect on those exposed to it.

It can reduce immunity to lung infections which can cause respiratory problems such as wheezing, coughing, cold, flu and bronchitis. Waterways in Venice currently appear cleaner because of a drastic reduction in tourist boat traffic and with many factories closed our environment is slowly recovering.

Of course, a global health crisis is not the answer to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it should allow us to reflect on the impact human activity has on the planet.

Sometimes the bad news can be overwhelming that we forget that with every bad story comes a good one. Simon Harris is great to follow on Twitter or Instagram as he frequently posts positive updates.

He just recently released a tweet that goes as follows; “At the beginning of April, 100 people a day were being admitted to hospital with Covid19. That is now reduced to 40. The next 12 days matter and what you do matters. Stay the course and stay at home”.

Our social distancing is finally paying off! However, we must not lose concentration. The reason we have gotten this far is because of our effort to stay at home.

I was a bit disheartened however when I drove through town on my way to work last Saturday. I was shocked by how busy the town was. I completely understand that people need to get their weekly shop but the shops were left open for essential reasons only.

Not everyone is taking essential shopping trips and I couldn’t believe how busy town was, it was almost like Christmas eve!

Please do not become complacent, the future of the country is in our hands so let's not throw it away.