Life in lockdown: "It's all about perspective" says Michaela Grace – Ginty

What is May the 5th? Like seriously, is it going to be D-day or something?

I know by the time anyone is reading this, you will know what all the fuss was about. I hear it in the house, on the news... I'm surprised there isn't a 24 hour countdown continuously on RTE.

Is everything going to change dramatically? Or slightly maybe? Or just another extension on this melancholy state?

It is getting really crowded at home. My study room/ dining room/ conservatory/ dad’s sitting room is getting busier. I have it from 9am to 9pm, with appropriate breaks of course. But after 9pm it's all dads.

Mum often arrives in during the day watching me on a zoom meeting, or just to admire the pride and joy of her life, the garden I mean, not me.

Last Friday, I had a little jump back into reality. Mum woke me up with heart palpitations, feeling sick, and vertigo... she thought there was something wrong, and that is saying something as mum's a nurse she never complains.

If anything, she underplays things. She rang Caredoc who rang an ambulance. Turns out she was fine, just a strong ear infection.

But that was scary. It really put life into perspective. Because life could be a lot worse than stuck in a house with the people you love.

With enough food and water and heat and electricity, and internet of course (most of the time). But we will never get this opportunity again. This is the longest time I have had off since my second year in secondary school.

So, paint your house, repot your garden, learn the art of meditation, spend more time with your family, or your dog, play more board games, learn cards, discover knitting, or read.

You'll never have this amount of time off again. Or do absolutely nothing because you'll never have the time to do absolutely nothing again.

Just because it could be worse doesn't mean we can't be sad about it. But that doesn't mean we can't be empathetic to people who are going through such a tough time as well. It's all about perspective really.

What you are going through yourself, your family, your community, our country, and our world. Because united we stand, divided we fall - Aesop.