Borrisoleigh student wins top poetry award

A transition year student from St. Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh has won first prize in the national Seactain na Gaeilge poetry competition.

William Quinlan, aged 16 years, from Grousehall, Kilcommon scooped the prize for his poem exploring the theme of pandemic in the TY to sixth year poetry category.

Seactain na Gaeilge is an international Irish language festival which is the largest celebration of our native language and culture internationally.

Pandéim

Amergín Liam Ó Caoindealbháin

Tháinig an víreas,

Easpa de PPE,

Casacht is fiabhras,

Rí rá roimh 5G,

Ar ceal, na féile

Dochtúirí faoi bhrú.

Ní neart go cur le chéile?

Ach táim ag leithlisiú.

Tá an scoil folamh,

Ranganna ar líne,

Obair bhaile is tionscnaimh.

Le scaradh sóisíalta,

Ach ina dhiaidh an dorchadas,

Le cúnamh Dé,

Feicfidh mé thú arís,

Ag breacadh an lae.