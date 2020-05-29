'We’ve got this far, we’ll make it through' says Tipperary student Kaci Kerwick

As it is my final week writing this column, I’d just like to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read it every week.

I hope you have enjoyed reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it.

From Monday 18 people can meet up in small groups outside while social distancing. I met up with my friends and we had a great time social distancing.

It just goes to show you can still have fun while keeping two meters apart! It’s impossible to know whether the five phases will go ahead as planned or if we will have to go back into lockdown.

Obviously, I'm being optimistic and I really am hoping everything goes ahead as planned but judging by some of the pictures I've seen over the past week, people yet again are forgetting how to social distance.

If I and so many other people can meet up with friends and obey social distancing rules, so can you. I’m not saying you shouldn't meet your friends; in fact I think everyone should meet someone over the next week or two. Now is our chance to get out and after being without social contact for so long I think it will do us all good.

When I think of the end of May, the first thing that pops into my head is school holidays.

The wrapping up of school every year is such a highlight for me and I'm sure for many others too. I have always enjoyed the end of year ceremonies and the craic that’s always had leading up to summer tests.

Unfortunately, this time around the end of year buzz isn't as good. The arrival of Covid-19 has led to the postponement of so many events.

From sports to festivals and holidays, you name it, it’s cancelled. Having things we’ve been looking forward to for so long cancelled can be very upsetting and I'm sure we’re all getting sick of staying home. I know when I think of the summer approaching us, I wonder what I’m going to do with myself.

My summer is usually filled with so many different things that it flies by but this will definitely be one to remember, and not for all the concerts I went to.

This week I wrote a little thought of the day for Fr. Tom Fogarty. In it I spoke about how important it is for us to hope in troubled times.

Writing it made me realise how relevant it was to current times. Although Electric Picnic is cancelled and we won't be heading to Spain for a sun holiday anytime soon, we have to be hopeful.

Even though we may feel sick at the thought of the next few months, hope will be the thing to pull us through. Hope that next summer will be the best ever.

Hope that things will go back to normal sometime soon.

We’ve got this far, we’ll make it through.