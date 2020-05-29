'I hope we go back to school in September on time' writes 5th year Tipperary student

This week has been a whirlwind to be honest. I didn't know I could be so busy in my own home.

Summer tests started this week (or when you're reading this, last week).

It was very odd, setting up my laptop, clearing my desk and reminding my family 10 times please not make too much noise, as well as convincing my mum that no she can't hoover during my English exam.

Of course, I have had my fair share of technical difficulties. Between laptops mysteriously freezing, to getting an exam 30 minutes late. I'm sure it will all work out in the end.

It's been a raging battle between me and my sister as to who gets the laptop that freezes the least, a battle that she is winning so far. I guess these are all obstacles that we meet along the way. And I have no doubt that every family has some.

School will be over next week, and to be honest I don't know what I'm going to do. It's not that I loved the online classes and work, but they did provide me with a bit of structure. Maybe I will develop an interest in gardening, much to my mother's glee, but hopefully not.

So, the first phase of ending lockdown is upon us. As the road looks busier and more people are walking around the town. I swear I saw half the town walking the street while I was queuing for the butchers, in my muddy hiking boots.

And while the most exciting part of my day is still going for a walk up the mountain with my family, everything's slowly becoming a bit more normal, I think so anyway.

I haven't seen any of my friends yet, and I can't wait to meet up. We've been having online zoom calls with general knowledge quizzes, and it's actually really fun.

I had to go to school last week to clear out my locker, as the school needs deep cleaning over the summer. I didn't have many books left just the ones I deemed unimportant enough to bring home for the two weeks that we initially had off. Turns out I had a lot of books that I didn't really use.

I can't say it wasn't surreal going back to school. Mum drove me and my sister there, it was the longest journey in a car I've been in since school closed. There was a different entrance for each year group.

This school year had been pretty anti-climactic for sure. Who knew one random Thursday in March would be the end of my 5th year?

The end of secondary school for others. I don't think anyone really expected when the schools closed down that fateful day that it would be our last for a while. Some people expected to be back within two weeks as planned, some expected that it would have lasted until the Easter Holidays.

But I don't think anyone anticipated what would happen next. And I am really hoping that we go back in September, on time that is. Because I don't think my education could handle it if my 6th year was cut short too. Or my social life for that matter, whatever remains of it.

So, we’re coming near the end of this whole unexpected setback in our lives called Covid-19. And I think even the most ardent readers and watchers are getting tired of it in the news. This is it. We have lived through our historic event. This is it. Please let there be no more. Please. I am experienced out enough for one lifetime.

And in the wake of this pandemic, there will be sadness and grief and loss and anger and wonderings and what if’s and why’s all around.

Our world economy will be in recession, if not a depression. People will be more cautious. But we have all grown personally during this experience.

It will be a great tale to tell the grandchildren, but for now we must try and continue our lives and be thankful for the good days as well as the bad ones.