Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles Student Awards 2020

One of the most important and prestigious evenings in the school calendar of Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles took place recently with our annual Awards night, albeit a virtual one!

A huge thanks to all our staff members who worked behind the scenes to produce what transpired to be a most successful evening. There were numerous proud recipients in a plethora of categories that included the following:

STUDENT ENTERPRISE AWARDS

Junior Category: Gavin Meaney & Cian Bourke.

Intermediate category: Cormac Kiely & Dylan Ryan.

Artistic Award: EZ Crafts- Kori Dennehy.

Highly Commended: CPR Demonstrations - Kayleigh Cronin.

Other Commendations: Cathal O’Reilly, Rory Quinn, Cillian Doran, Enda Wickham, Adam Adcock, Tony Maher, Jake Galvin, Patrick Corbett, John Dwan and Alexa O’Regan.

CMCO ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD

Cormac Kiely for creating and developing an innovative ratbox trap suitable for farmers.

STUDENTS OF THE YEAR 2020

1st year Sarah Ryan.

2nd year Suzie Ryan.

3rd year Amy Ryan.

TY Kayleigh Cronin & Kaitlyn Ryan.

5th year Eve Carroll.

5th year LCA Rose Shanahan.

6th year Katelyn Ryan.

6th year LCA Libby Fogarty & Mark Martin.

International TY Student of the year - Alvaro Garcia.

JUNIOR SPIRIT OF CMCO AWARD

Aaron Cummins, Oran Casey, Gavin Butler & Luke Dee.

BT YOUNG SCIENTIST AWARD & SCIFEST AWARD

Eoin Craddock & Kaitlyn Ryan.

COLÁISTE MHUIRE CO-ED THURLES SCIENTIST OF THE YEAR 2020

Eoin Craddock.

SPORTS AWARDS 2020

Senior Rugby player of the year - JJ Schoeman.

Junior Rugby player of the year - Alex Carroll.

Junior Gaelic footballer of the year - Luke Galvin.

Senior Gaelic footballers - Martin O’Reilly.

U15 Gaelic footballer of the year - Stephen Shaw.

Junior hurler of the year - James O’Dwyer.

Senior hurler of the year - Martin O’Reilly.

U14 Soccer player of the year - Cathal O’Reilly.

U15 Soccer player of the year - Aaron Graham.

U17 Soccer player of the year - Pierce Briody.

U19 Soccer player of the year - Caylum Gooney.

Girls Junior Soccer player of the year - Sarah Ryan.

Girls Senior Soccer player of the year - Kellie Healy.

Athlete of the year - Adam Mulcahy.

Munster Schools’ Indoor Athletics Award - Armand Schoeman.

Boys Basketball player of the year - Pierce Briody.

Girls Basketball player of the year - Nicole Lawlor.

SCHOOLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM AWARD

Danny Ryan, Ronan Carr, Seamus Kennedy (Minor Boys), Paddy Kennedy, Cormac Kiely, Audie Lohan, Luke Molumby (Junior Boys).

ENERGY LEADER AWARDS

Kaitlyn Ryan, Giulia Villa, JJ Schoeman, Kayleigh Cronin, Cormac Walsh, Ben O’Sullivan, Nathan Kenehan, Rache Ryan, Katelyn Ryan, Daniel Nolan, Elaina Thackaberry, Bill O’Dwyer, Calvin Stokes.

BEST JUNIOR CERT 2019

Eoin Craddock.

BEST LEAVING CERT 2019

Aaron Cooke

BEST LEAVING CERT APPLIED 2019

Joey O’Donoghue.

DIGITAL CHAMPIONS

Bill Ahearne, Kyle Fennessy, Kayleigh Cronin, Kaitlyn Ryan.

CMCO STUDENT VOICE AWARD 2020

Nathan Kenehan.

CODING AWARDS

Nathan Kenehan for developing micro:bit, HTML and other programming language projects and willingly displaying his work to his classmates.

TEENTURN AWARDS

Kayleigh Cronin, Kaitlyn Ryan, Rebecca Jordan and Michaela Mulcaire.

ATTENDANCE AWARDS

Alex Bourke, Jamie Costello, Leo Cawley, Nathan Ryan, Shayna Carroll, Roisin Connolly.

LIT TIPPERARY LANGUAGE AWARD

Eimear Holohan.

GAEILGE AWARDS

Lily Defoe, Sorcha Ní Mhurchú, Órán Ó Cathasaigh, Antóin Ó Meachair, Ridas Ó Jablonskis, Rebecca Ní Shiúrtáin (Bliain 1), Josh Ó Riain, Seán Ó Lóid, Seán Ó Dubháin (Bliain 2), Aodhán Ó Riain, Séan Ó Troithigh, Sheyna Ní Chearbhail (Bliain 3).

CMCO MATHS ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nathan Kilanerin & Roisin Connolly.

CMCO DEBATING AWARD IN GAEILGE & ENGLISH

Nathan Killane.

GREEN SCHOOLS COMMITTEE

Igor Malecki, Daniel Nolan, Cormac Leahy, John Shaw, Annie Loughnane, Kayleigh Cronin, Kaitlyn Ryan, Bill O’Dwyer (TY students) and John Maher (2nd year student).

GAA FUTURE LEADERS OVERALL AWARD

Kayleigh Cronin, Eoin Ó Cradóg, Odhrain Donaghy, Stephen Maher, Alvaro Garcia, Killian Crosse, Jack Ryan, Katelyn Ryan.

CREATIVE ENGAGEMENT AWARD

Ivan Cawley.

COMMUNITY CARE

Kayleigh Cronin, Katelyn Ryan, Cormac Leahy, Rian Power, Paul Sheridan, Jack Ryan.

GO GREEN BE SUSTAINABLE STUDENT ENTERPRISE NATIONAL FINALISTS & SUSTAINABILITY GROUP (ACHIEVED BRONZE GLOBAL PASSPORT AWARD)

Igor Malecki, Daniel Nolan, Cormac Leahy, John Shaw, Annie Loughnane, Kayleigh Cronin, Kaitlyn Ryan, Bill O’Dwyer, Molina Sadler.

MUSIC AWARDS

Junior Music Award - Keenan Fahey.

Senior Musc Award - Rose Shanahan.

Spirit of Musical Award - Ethan Butler.

SPIRIT OF COLÁISTE MHUIRE CO-ED AWARDS

Caylum Gooney, Conor Galvin and Pádraig Connolly.

PRINCIPAL’S AWARD

Ben O’Sullivan