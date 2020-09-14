Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré raise money in aid of Uganda Mission fund

Students and staff at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré have raised €1,000 in aid of the Uganda Mission fund following a school concert held last March.

A school spokesperson told the Tipperary Star: "We were very lucky to be able to go ahead with our annual school concert on Wednesday, March 11 last in St. Cronan’s Catholic church before lockdown.

"We sincerely thank the Parish for allowing us to use the church and the setting was beautiful for the event. The acoustics were fantastic and we thank all who attended the concert. All students who performed did the school and themselves proud. We are delighted to say that €1000 was raised for the Uganda Mission fund and we thank everyone for their generosity."

"We thank Colm Wright for providing sound and lighting which added so much to the evening. Well done to all who performed and helped out with the Concert, especially Ms Gothard, Ms Larkin and Mr Maher," they concluded.