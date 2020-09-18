Tipperary native takes up role as NUIG Student Union President

Pádraic Toomey has taken up the role of President of NUI Galway Students’ Union which is the representative group of over 19,000 students.

Pádraic, an engineering student from Sologhead Co. Tipperary, was elected by his peers earlier this year and has now taken the reins in the Students’ Union. He previously held the voluntary role of Clubs Captain with the SU in Galway.

Pádraic follows in the footsteps of President Micheal D Higgins who was the NUI Galway Students’ Union President back in 1964.

He will be working closely with the other SU Officers including the Vice President/ Welfare and Equality Officer Róisín Nic Lochlainn from Antrim and the Vice President/ Education Officer Emma O’Sullivan from Galway.

Students’ Union President Pádraic Toomey said: “I am delighted to take up this prestigious role representing the students of NUI Galway. It has been a challenging start to the year beginning our term of office in the midst of the Covid-19 Crisis but myself and the other SU Officers will be working hard this year to defend the rights of our students. NUI Galway students will need extra support in these testing circumstances to ensure that they have the best possible student experience. The University may still be closed but we are here for our students.”