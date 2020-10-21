Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed students win two major SciFest 2020 Awards

Congratulations to fifth year students, Eoin Craddock & Kaitlyn Ryan who scooped two major awards at the SciFest@College 2020 Online regional STEM fair at LIT Thurles.

Both students worked extremely hard on their projects for entry to this competition and it is great for them to reap the rewards of their success.

Eoin won the Runner-up Best Project Award for his project entitled ‘To investigate the benefits of different bodies of water in the recovery of Sportspeople post exercise’.

Eoin, who is a very keen sports person and a County Minor Footballer compared the fast flowing water of the Sandtrap on the River Clodagh (Borrisoleigh) to the still water of ice baths in helping sportspeople, including County Tipperary hurlers and footballers recover post exercise.

Kaitlyn’s project was entitled ‘Vegan vs Omnivore: Can a vegan diet benefit the environment from an Irish perspective?’ It involved comparing weekly meal plans and investigating the subsequent food miles of each and the associated carbon footprint.

Kaitlyn scooped the ‘Specsavers Making a Difference Award’ and she will proudly represent Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed. at the SciFest National Final 2020 in November.

She is currently creating a video explaining her project for this competition and it will be shared on school social media in the coming weeks. Please Like and Share her video in order to vote for her project. We wish Kaitlyn and her teacher Ms Carr all the best in the final.

A special thank you to teachers Ms Deirdre Ryan and Ms Katie Carr for all the support given to Eoin and Kaitlyn respectively.

Other STEM activities running in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed include BT Young Scientist, Robotic Challenge, Formula One and Teen Turn and all students are encouraged to get involved.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Virtual Open Night is on this Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm and it can be viewed Live at www.cmco.ie/virtual-open- night/ and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.