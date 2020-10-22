Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed encouraging girls towards technology through Teen-Turn programme

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed are delighted to be involved in Teen-Turn again this year.

The Teen-turn programme provides teen girls with the opportunity to gain hands-on STEM experience and the support to acquire qualifications and jobs.

Teen-Turn does this through mentored free after school activities, two week summer work placements in STEM environments, exam support and alumnae professional development programming, so that participants can visualise themselves in careers and therefore make informed third level course choices, as well as build the necessary social capital to enter into the ‘future jobs’ workforce.

This year our students are working on an app to provide both academic and wellbeing support for students. The app includes study skills and other information aimed at supporting all students, but particularly first year students.

