Doon CBS pupils launch highly awaited CD

Pupils from Doon C.B.S. Primary School were delighted to officially launch their school CD “Mol an Oige” at the school on Friday, October 23 by popular Tipperary Radio D.J., Pakie O’Brien.

This CD was originally to be launched in the Fr. Mc Grath Hall on Thursday, March 12, but due to the Covid 19 pandemic it had to be cancelled.

The CD is now on sale from the school at €5 per CD. The CD is a compilation of traditional Irish songs and tin whistle tunes.

The boys worked diligently in their rehearsals and in its production. The CD will serve as a memory of their time spent at the Doon C.B.S.

All the pupils who produced amazing artwork for the CD cover should be very proud.

This project would not have been possible without the wonderful energy and confidence of teacher Mr. Donal O’Connell.

He helped to unlock the creativity and joy of the children themselves, all of whom sing on the CD.