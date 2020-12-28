Maria Hayes is named Scoil Ruain Killenaule Student of the Year

Congratulations to Maria Hayes who was awarded the Scoil Ruáin Student of the Year Award in Scoil Ruáin.

She was presented with her award by her former Year Head Ms. Claire Gubbins at a socially distanced ceremony in the school.

The award was generously sponsored by Camida for which our school is most grateful.

Maria achieved excellent results in her Leaving Cert 2020, and she is currently studying Biochemical Science in University of Limerick.

We wish Maria every success in the future.