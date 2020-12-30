Pres Ballingarry are North Munster Junior Camogie champions

2019/20 was a hugely successful year for camogie at Presentation Secondary School Ballingarry.

The Junior team had a good start to their campaign beating Salesian College, Pallaskenry away in their first game of the season on November 6.

The girls continued their winning form with a comprehensive win over Presentation Clonmel which qualified them for the North Munster Final played in Ballingarry GAA pitch on January 20, 2020.

They met a strong side from Crescent College, Limerick, but early goals from Isobel Corbett gave the Ballingarry side a commanding lead.

Team: Mary Dunne, Rose O’Donnell, Gemma Gahan, Geraldine Ryan, Laura Murphy, Saoirse Bourke, Aoife O’Brien, Ali O’ Connell, Erin O’ Brien, Emer Dunne, Eabha Hogan, Isobel Maher, Joanne Hickey, Isabelle Corbett, Ciara Gleeson. Subs: Carmel Norton, Michelle Fitzgerald, Amy Kelly, Emily Fox, Keelin Ryan, Niamh Boland, Karol Ryan, Marykate Cronin, Claire O’ Brien, Leona Walsh, Mia O’Dwyer, Ciara Mullally, Laura Butler, Anna O’Dwyer, Mia Danagher

At half time, Presentation Ballingarry were ahead by 5-3 to 2-1. Despite a tough battle in the second half, Presentation Ballingarry closed out the game in style.

Local man, Tom Ryan, grandfather of excellent corner forward Ciara Gleeson, presented the Sr. Patricia cup to captain Ali O’Connell to scenes of great jubilation.

Well done to all of the players on the team and panel, selector Conor O’Brien and coach/ manager Ms Aoife Doyle.