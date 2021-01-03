Presentation Thurles students raise €1,000 for local SVP

Well done to Presentation Thurles Students’ Council members who organised a fundraiser for the local St Vincent de Paul Society.

The girls ran a ‘Christmas Jumper Day’, during which every girl and staff member wore something festive into school.

Each member of the school community then donated some money for this worthwhile charity.

"We are delighted and proud to report that as a school community we raised over €1000 for this cause. Well done to our Students’ Council members and their mentor, Ms Harrington," said a school spokesperson.