Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed students excel in Business Enterprise competition

Congratulations to students Kayleigh Cronin & Kaitlyn Ryan who won the Best Online Business Award (Senior category) with their wellbeing app ‘Give Me That ENERGY’ at the @StudentEntProg Tipperary County Final last Friday.

Supported by their business and coding teacher Miriam Bergin, these students have entered the Student Enterprise competition numerous times in the past. Students had to complete an online submission to display their work and explain how it developed. This was different from previous years, but they met the challenge with enthusiasm.

Here at Coláiste Mhuire Co Ed., we foster the development of entrepreneurial and programming skills and such life skills are needed for future college life and employment.

These students also availed of project based learning provided in the Teenturn after school programme, which fosters Tech/Coding skill development in Girls.

As part of this programme, the students had access to mentors from MSD and other global companies and learned valuable project management and presentation skills when working with mentors from these global companies.

Both students are very dedicated to doing a job well and strive to help develop our wellbeing programme in our school.

Our second big success was in the intermediate category. Well done to Cormac Kiely who scooped 3rd place in the Intermediate category of the Tipperary County Final with his enterprise ‘Kiely’s Wooden Bee Hives’.

Cormac is a true entrepreneur with a keen spirit to create new products/businesses.

Cormac also has entered the Student Enterprise competition in the past and approached his teacher in September saying he had a new idea!

Cormac had to learn about the care of bees and how to make the beehives structure and that is exactly what he did. He hopes to grow his business by distributing the beehives to local co-ops. He has a strong sense of the importance of maintaining our bee population and hope to achieve this by selling more beehives and creating awareness of the importance of bees.

Thank you to Bronwyn April, the Student Enterprise Coordinator from the student enterprise offices for all of her support throughout the process of setting up the businesses and developing them.