Presentation Thurles Science Week Winners

Science Week Winners - Emma O'Meara, Leah Delahunty, Bronagh Prout & Olivia Witkowska
Congratulations to our 1st Years who won prizes in the ‘Build a Cell’ or ‘Density Tower’ competitions. From Aingil Naofa: Emma O’Meara, Leah Delahunty, Bronagh Prout and Olivia Witkowska; from Naomh Cainneach: Paulina Paukste, Amy Carroll and Eve Cleary; from Naomh Eithne: Molly Carr; and from Nano Nagle: Aoife Doyle.
Well done also to the winner of our Virtual Escape Room Challenge, Ellen Bracken (5th Year Chemistry student).
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
The Boherlahan Dualla group of competitors whose points ensured that the area retained the Mary Doyle Perpetual Shield
