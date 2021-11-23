Ursuline, CBS and Stakelums collaborate on Christmas window

Ursuline TY Students
Stakelum Office Supplies kindly invited the TY students of the Ursuline and the CBS to decorate their two shop windows for Christmas.
The UCT girls choose the theme of Winter Wonderland for their display. They had tons of fun creating snow-laden trees, Santa's sleigh, giant 3D snowflakes floating in the air and 3D figurines of polar bears, carol singers and snow queens.
A great way to get everyone into the Christmas spirit!
Stakelums kindly made a donation on their behalf to Jigsaw, which was greatly appreciated.
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
Fourmilewater clubman Michael Morrissey in action for Clonmel High School in their Munster Schools win over Blackwater CS, Lismore
