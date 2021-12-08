Green Schools and Home Economics competition at the Ursuline

Vera Ryan, Fifth Year, Mary Meehan, Fifth Year, Niamh Marnane, Third Year, Emily Byrne, Second Year, Margaret Gaynor, First Year.
Green Schools recently held a very innovative competition in conjunction with the Home Economics Department.
Those wishing to enter had to cook either a vegetarian or vegan dish and submit the recipe and photos to the judging panel. The ingredients had to be locally sourced, the meal itself had to be nutritious and sustainable.
There were marks going for categories such as presentation, nutritional benefit and low environmental impact.
Well done to all those who entered, as there was phenomenal interest from both students and staff. The winners were Vera Ryan, Fifth Year, Mary Meehan, Fifth Year, Niamh Marnane, Third Year, Emily Byrne, Second Year, Margaret Gaynor, First Year, Lauren Mullally, Fifth Year and Ms Quinn.
Thanks to all the local businesses who sponsored the great prizes and to Green Schools and Ms Ryan from the Home Economics Department for organising the competition.
