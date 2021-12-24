Christmas fun at the Presentation
Well done to our TY students on their fantastic wreath productions in their Christmas Wreath Workshop last week. Some beautiful pieces were created using their own sourced foliage. Christmas is well and truly in the air in Pres Thurles! Thank you to Ms Sinéad Glascott and to Ms Stacey Moriarty for guiding and inspiring the girls throughout the various workshops.
The students in our TY class, Naomh Éanna, have been working hard collecting old cards and creating new ones as part of their Challenge to Change programme. Thank you to their teacher, Ms Trisha McElgunn, who has been helping the girls with this fantastic initiative. The girls are grateful for all of the support that they have received to date.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Public's patience sought by Shannondoc over the Festive Season
Sannondoc normally deals with about 2,500 patients per week but that will double over Christmas when GP practices will be closed for public holidays as well as weekends.
