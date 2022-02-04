Search

04 Feb 2022

New primary school curriculum on the way in Tipperary for first time in 22 years

04 Feb 2022 10:28 AM

The primary school curriculum in Ireland is changing for the first time in 22 years.
Pupils, parents and school staff throughout Tipperary have been engaged with the NCCA (National Council for Curriculum and Assessment) in the process.
The statutory body is responsible for developing new school curricula and advising the Minister for Education in matters relating to national curriculum and assessment.
DEVELOPMENT
The development of a new primary school curriculum impacts everyone – children, parents, grandparents and teachers.
But it also has wider implications for society as the knowledge, skills, abilities and dispositions that children develop in primary school ultimately shape the kind of citizens they will become, and how they will interact and contribute to society in the future. The window for consultation is open from now until the end of February 2022.
The last time the primary curriculum was consulted on and changed was over 22 years ago.
SOCIETY
Given the changes in technology and society over the past two decades, the importance for people to know about the consultation and to get involved cannot be overstated.
The NCCA published the Draft Primary Curriculum Framework in February 2020 for consultation.
The consultation with schools was postponed in late 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
Parents, pupils and those interested in making a contribution are invited to engage in the consultative process before the end of February.
The Draft Primary Curriculum Framework is available on (www.ncca.ie/primary)

