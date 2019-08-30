TIPPERARY SOCCER

Soccer fixtures in Tipperary this week - Good luck to St Michael's in FAI Junior Cup Final

Clonmel Town v Peake Villa

Action from last weekend's John Delaney Cup final where Keith Cashman (Clonmel Town) attempts to block the shot of Kevin Pattan (Peake Villa).

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

FAI Junior Cup Final

Deasy Park, Galway

St Michael’s v Sheriff YC, 2pm  

 

TSDL Youth League Division 1

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O Dwyer 

Shanbally United v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm  G Ward 

 

TSDL Youths League Division 2 

Bansha/Tipperary v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Duffy  

Mullinahone v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Coady  

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Celtic v Cahir Park, 12pm M Jordan  

Glengoole United v Peake Villa (off) 

Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town, 12pm J Lyons  

Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 5:30pm J Maguire  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Slieveardagh United v Cashel Town, 12pm J Teehan  

Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm N Coughlan 

Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 12pm M Teehan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm P Ivors 

Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United, 12pm P Keane  

Galbally United v Donohill and District, 12pm G Ward  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Moyglass United v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Coady  

Kilsheelan United v Suirside, 12pm B O’Donoghue  

Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm A Stafford  

Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm T Keating  

St Nicholas v Bansha Celtic, 12pm J Corry 

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin 

Clonmel Town v Shanbally United 

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin B 

Kilsheelan United v Mullinahone

Bansha Town v Two Mile Borris  

 

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

St Michael’s v Cahir Park 

Glengoole United v Peake Villa 

Clonmel Town v Bansha Celtic 

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic 

 

TSDL Shield Division 1 

Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United 

Wilderness Rovers v St Michael’s 

Old Bridge v Cashel Town 

Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town 

 

TSDL Shield Division 2 

Kilmanahan United v kilsheelan United 

Galbally United v Cahir Park 

Donohill and District v Cullen Lattin 

Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers 

 

TSDL Shield Division 3 

Tipperary Town v St Nicholas 

Suirside v Kilsheelan United 

Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic 

Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers 

Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United 

 

 