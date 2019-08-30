TIPPERARY SOCCER
Soccer fixtures in Tipperary this week - Good luck to St Michael's in FAI Junior Cup Final
Action from last weekend's John Delaney Cup final where Keith Cashman (Clonmel Town) attempts to block the shot of Kevin Pattan (Peake Villa).
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
FAI Junior Cup Final
Deasy Park, Galway
St Michael’s v Sheriff YC, 2pm
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O Dwyer
Shanbally United v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm G Ward
TSDL Youths League Division 2
Bansha/Tipperary v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm M Duffy
Mullinahone v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Coady
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Celtic v Cahir Park, 12pm M Jordan
Glengoole United v Peake Villa (off)
Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town, 12pm J Lyons
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 5:30pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Slieveardagh United v Cashel Town, 12pm J Teehan
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm N Coughlan
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 12pm M Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm P Ivors
Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United, 12pm P Keane
Galbally United v Donohill and District, 12pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Coady
Kilsheelan United v Suirside, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm A Stafford
Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm T Keating
St Nicholas v Bansha Celtic, 12pm J Corry
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Town v Shanbally United
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin B
Kilsheelan United v Mullinahone
Bansha Town v Two Mile Borris
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Cahir Park
Glengoole United v Peake Villa
Clonmel Town v Bansha Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Shield Division 1
Peake Villa v Slieveardagh United
Wilderness Rovers v St Michael’s
Old Bridge v Cashel Town
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town
TSDL Shield Division 2
Kilmanahan United v kilsheelan United
Galbally United v Cahir Park
Donohill and District v Cullen Lattin
Cashel Town v Rosegreen Rangers
TSDL Shield Division 3
Tipperary Town v St Nicholas
Suirside v Kilsheelan United
Mullinahone v Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United
