The dream road to the Aviva begins for Tipperary soccer clubs this weekend in FAI Junior Cup

The dream road to the Aviva begins for Tipperary soccer clubs this weekend in FAI Junior Cup

 

While reigning champions St Michael’s began the defence of their recently won FAI Junior Cup with a 2-0 win over Peake Villa in Thurles last Sunday, for most other clubs in the county the dream of the Aviva begins this Sunday.

A full programme of 13 games is down for decision throughout the Premier County on Sunday with quite a few TSDL v North Tipperary clashes involved. One of the games of the round should be the meeting of Nenagh Celtic and Clonmel Celtic.

Cullen/Lattin and Clogheen side Vee Rovers have received byes into Round 2.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

FAI Junior Cup 1st Round

Bansha Celtic v Lough Derg FC, 3pm J Teehan 

Glengoole United v Old Bridge, 3pm M Jordan 

Borroway Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm 

Borrisokane FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm 

Clonmel Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm P Ivors 

Cahir Park v Birdhill FC, 3pm J Maguire 

Nenagh Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm 

Rearcross FC v Thurles Town FC

Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 12pm N Coughlan 

Galbally United v Cashel Town, 12pm J Lyons 

Cloughjordan v Killavilla

Slieveardagh United v Ballymackey, 3pm M Coady 

Rosegreen Rangers v Moneygall, 2pm T Keating 

Byes for:  Cullen Lattin and  Vee Rovers