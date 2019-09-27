The dream road to the Aviva begins for Tipperary soccer clubs this weekend in FAI Junior Cup
While reigning champions St Michael’s began the defence of their recently won FAI Junior Cup with a 2-0 win over Peake Villa in Thurles last Sunday, for most other clubs in the county the dream of the Aviva begins this Sunday.
A full programme of 13 games is down for decision throughout the Premier County on Sunday with quite a few TSDL v North Tipperary clashes involved. One of the games of the round should be the meeting of Nenagh Celtic and Clonmel Celtic.
Cullen/Lattin and Clogheen side Vee Rovers have received byes into Round 2.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Bansha Celtic v Lough Derg FC, 3pm J Teehan
Glengoole United v Old Bridge, 3pm M Jordan
Borroway Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm
Borrisokane FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm
Clonmel Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm P Ivors
Cahir Park v Birdhill FC, 3pm J Maguire
Nenagh Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm
Rearcross FC v Thurles Town FC
Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 12pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 12pm J Lyons
Cloughjordan v Killavilla
Slieveardagh United v Ballymackey, 3pm M Coady
Rosegreen Rangers v Moneygall, 2pm T Keating
Byes for: Cullen Lattin and Vee Rovers
