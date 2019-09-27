The dream road to the Aviva begins for Tipperary soccer clubs this weekend in FAI Junior Cup

While reigning champions St Michael’s began the defence of their recently won FAI Junior Cup with a 2-0 win over Peake Villa in Thurles last Sunday, for most other clubs in the county the dream of the Aviva begins this Sunday.

A full programme of 13 games is down for decision throughout the Premier County on Sunday with quite a few TSDL v North Tipperary clashes involved. One of the games of the round should be the meeting of Nenagh Celtic and Clonmel Celtic.

Cullen/Lattin and Clogheen side Vee Rovers have received byes into Round 2.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

FAI Junior Cup 1st Round

Bansha Celtic v Lough Derg FC, 3pm J Teehan

Glengoole United v Old Bridge, 3pm M Jordan

Borroway Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm

Borrisokane FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm

Clonmel Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm P Ivors

Cahir Park v Birdhill FC, 3pm J Maguire

Nenagh Celtic v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm

Rearcross FC v Thurles Town FC

Killenaule Rovers v Two Mile Borris, 12pm N Coughlan

Galbally United v Cashel Town, 12pm J Lyons

Cloughjordan v Killavilla

Slieveardagh United v Ballymackey, 3pm M Coady

Rosegreen Rangers v Moneygall, 2pm T Keating

Byes for: Cullen Lattin and Vee Rovers