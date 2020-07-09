Archrivals St Michael's and Clonmel Town to clash as Tipperary soccer reopens

Finally the TS&DL soccer season restarts on the weekend after next with a full programme of games, youths and junior, over both Saturday and Sunday.

The stand-out game of the weekend looks like the clash of champions St Michael’s against old enemies Clonmel Town at The Complex in Clonmel. The Saturday evening clash will be a big test for the visitors who currently trail Thurles side Peake Villa at the top of the table and will be in no mood to slip up. Clonmel Town would love nothing better than to turn over their traditional archrivals.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

TSDL Youths Division 1

Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm J Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm G Bourke

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Town v St Michael’s, 6:30pm J Lyons, G Bourke, J Teehan

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 6:30 M Teehan

Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 6:30 J Maguire

Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 6:30pm P Keane

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 6:30pm M Coady

Cashel Town v Peake Villa B, 6:30pm M Duffy

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

St Michael’s v Old Bridge, 3pm G Ward

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 3pm P Ivors

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Maguire

Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm M Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm M Chapman

St Nicholas v Tipperary Town, 4pm J Corry

Suirside v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan

Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm E Ryan

Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm B O’Donoghue

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 3rd round

Tipperary Town v St Michaels, 7pm M Jordan, M Duffy, J Maguire

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 7:15pm, P Ivors

Glengoole United v Clonmel Celtic, 7:15pm J Teehan

Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 7:15pm J Lyons

Bansha Celtic v Vee Rovers, 7:15pm P Keane