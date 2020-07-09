Archrivals St Michael's and Clonmel Town to clash as Tipperary soccer reopens
HERE WE GO! HERE WE GO! HERE WE GO!
Let the action begin - the TS&DL soccer programme resumes next weekend, July 18 and 19
Finally the TS&DL soccer season restarts on the weekend after next with a full programme of games, youths and junior, over both Saturday and Sunday.
The stand-out game of the weekend looks like the clash of champions St Michael’s against old enemies Clonmel Town at The Complex in Clonmel. The Saturday evening clash will be a big test for the visitors who currently trail Thurles side Peake Villa at the top of the table and will be in no mood to slip up. Clonmel Town would love nothing better than to turn over their traditional archrivals.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm G Bourke
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town v St Michael’s, 6:30pm J Lyons, G Bourke, J Teehan
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 6:30 M Teehan
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 6:30 J Maguire
Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 6:30pm P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 6:30pm M Coady
Cashel Town v Peake Villa B, 6:30pm M Duffy
SUNDAY, JULY 19
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Old Bridge, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 3pm P Ivors
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Maguire
Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm M Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm M Chapman
St Nicholas v Tipperary Town, 4pm J Corry
Suirside v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan
Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm E Ryan
Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm B O’Donoghue
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 3rd round
Tipperary Town v St Michaels, 7pm M Jordan, M Duffy, J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 7:15pm, P Ivors
Glengoole United v Clonmel Celtic, 7:15pm J Teehan
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 7:15pm J Lyons
Bansha Celtic v Vee Rovers, 7:15pm P Keane
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on