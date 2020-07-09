Archrivals St Michael's and Clonmel Town to clash as Tipperary soccer reopens

HERE WE GO! HERE WE GO! HERE WE GO!

SOCCER RESTARTS

Let the action begin - the TS&DL soccer programme resumes next weekend, July 18 and 19

Finally the TS&DL soccer season restarts on the weekend after next with a full programme of games, youths and junior, over both Saturday and Sunday.

The stand-out game of the weekend looks like the clash of champions St Michael’s against old enemies Clonmel Town at The Complex in Clonmel. The Saturday evening clash will be a big test for the visitors who currently trail Thurles side Peake Villa at the top of the table and will be in no mood to slip up. Clonmel Town would love nothing better than to turn over their traditional archrivals.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm J Teehan 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cashel Town v Bansha Town, 2:30pm G Bourke

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Town v St Michael’s, 6:30pm J Lyons, G Bourke, J Teehan

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 6:30 M Teehan 

Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 6:30 J Maguire  

Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 6:30pm P Keane 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Tipperary Town v Wilderness Rovers, 6:30pm M Coady 

Cashel Town v Peake Villa B, 6:30pm M Duffy 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

St Michael’s v Old Bridge, 3pm G Ward 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 3pm P Ivors 

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Maguire 

Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm M Jordan 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm M Chapman 

St Nicholas v Tipperary Town, 4pm J Corry 

Suirside v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan

Moyglass United v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm E Ryan 

Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 3pm B O’Donoghue  

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 3rd round 

Tipperary Town v St Michaels, 7pm M Jordan, M Duffy, J Maguire 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 7:15pm, P Ivors  

Glengoole United v Clonmel Celtic, 7:15pm J Teehan 

Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 7:15pm J Lyons

Bansha Celtic v Vee Rovers, 7:15pm P Keane 

 