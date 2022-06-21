Ireland U21s learn European Championship playoff opponent

The Republic of Ireland under-21 side will play Israel in a European Championship playoff for a place in next year's tournament in Romania and Georgia. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland under-21 side will play Israel in a European Championship playoff for a place in next year's tournament in Romania and Georgia.
Jim Crawford's team will play Israel over two legs with the first leg being at home.
The ties will take place between September 19-27 with match details to be confirmed in due course.
Ireland finished second in their qualifying group with Italy, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
