07/10/2021

North Tipperary Development Company Supporting Mental Health & Wellbeing

Variety of supports being delivered by local development company

North Tipperary Development Company Supporting Mental Health & Wellbeing

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) is a not-for-profit, local development company that delivers a wide range of community development initiatives in North Tipperary. 


NTDC provides a nurturing, helping hand to individuals and communities, assisting them in enhancing their quality of life. Within NTDC there are several programmes that deliver Mental Health & Wellbeing supports, including:
Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme 2018 – 2022 (SICAP)

NTDC SICAP engages with communities and individuals in North Tipperary to promote social inclusion, equality, mental health & wellbeing and employment supports.

Our SICAP team delivers and facilitates training, workshops, and wellness sessions on personal development, health & wellbeing, confidence-building and therapy-based approaches to self-development. Upcoming courses include Stress Management and Recovery and the Family, click to view more upcoming events

Roscrea Youth Service (RYS) 

RYS is a community youth service supporting children and youth from 8-24 years of age, alongside parents and guardians, with a particular focus on disadvantaged youths and marginalised families. Among the many critical supports delivered by RYS, the Roscrea Youth Counselling Service offers one-to-one counselling for young people aged 10-17 years. As part of North Tipperary Mental Health Week, RYS have contributed to the development of the ‘SNAP’ Pack — an easy, accessible tool kit for supporting
mental health. Click to download the Pack

Traveller Primary Health Care 

NTDC delivers Primary Health Care, Family Support, Advocacy and Pilot Men’s Programmes with the Traveller Community in North Tipperary.

The programmes host an NTDC Primary Health Care Facebook Page  that promotes health & wellbeing among the Traveller community, including information on positive mental health online services, mental health workshops, prioritizing our mental health and Mind Your Mood programmes.

Ascend Domestic Abuse Service for Women

NTDC Ascend Domestic Abuse Service for Women offers confidential support services to women who have or are experiencing Domestic Abuse in their intimate relationships, this also includes abuse within family relationships. Please contact our helpline on 0505-23999/087-9501299 or email ascend@ntdc.ie if you would like to find out more.

Rural Development Programme (LEADER)
 & Rural Social Scheme (RSS)

Both RDP and RSS have supported some fantastic community-based initiatives, such as community walkways and trails, that continue to contribute to the mental health & wellbeing of communities across Tipperary.


For more information on any of the programmes mentioned above, please
see www.ntdc.ie

Social Handles:
Facebook: @NorthTippDevCom
Twitter: @NorthTippDevCom
Instagram: @NorthTippDevCom
Ascend:
Instagram: @ascend_domesticabuse
Facebook: @AscendDomesticAbuse
RYS:
Facebook: @roscreayouthservice
Traveller Primary Health Care:
Facebook: @ntdcprimaryhealthcare

