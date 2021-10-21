Custom-made Irish woodwork made from recycled timber available at Slieve Crafts
Based at Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, Slieve Crafts is run by tree surgery specialists Catherine & Keith Ryan, a sister business to Tipp Top Tree Surgery - winner of the All-Star Business Awards in 2018.
Slieve Crafts specialises in creating bespoke furniture pieces. Each piece is custom-made from timber that has been recycled from Tipp Top Tree Surgery.
Each creation is a one-off created by hand from start to finish. If you would like more information please visit our Facebook page Slieve Crafts or contact Catherine at catherineryan123@hotmail.com or call 087 1946905.
For more information about Tipp Top Tree Surgery, visit our Facebook page Tipp Top Tree Surgery or contact Keith on 083 1280323.
Tipp Top Tree Surgery specialises in dangerous tree removal, tree pruning and tree surveys.
*Sponsored Content
