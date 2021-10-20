Thurles Rugby Club seeking suitable land for club expansion.

Thurles Rugby Club was founded in 1924 and is now catering for fifteen teams consisting of all underage groups from mini-groups to senior ladies and male teams.
The club has had tremendous success down through the years and continues to do so. It has won major competitions in all age groups.
It is now in the development and expansion phase and needs further land to cater for all its playing members.
The club would now be very interested in purchasing suitable land for training/matches/parking in close proximity to the town.
Approximately 10 acres would suffice.
Please contact:
Sean Spain Auctioneer & Valuer
21 Fianna Rd, Thurles
Tel: 0504 22477 Mob: 087 2526625
Email: info@seanspain.com
For more information about Thurles Rugby Club, click here
