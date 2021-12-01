Thurles to light up for Christmas on Friday!

The new installation of Christmas lights will be illuminated on the refurbished Liberty Square this Friday evening December 3 at 5pm. The new all-white led lights will give a beautifully bright and Christmassy atmosphere to Liberty Square and will no doubt add to the superb quality of the refurbishment works.

The streets leading into the Square will also light up for Christmas using the existing Christmas lights. While these lights are the coloured ones that have been used for many years, it is planned that these too will be upgraded next year to the same quality led lights as now installed on Liberty Square.

Now that the refurbishment works are nearing completion, people are really starting to appreciate how attractive Liberty Square is looking. Businesses are reporting a hugely positive reaction to the clean new look and while trade has been extremely difficult and challenging for businesses in the vicinity of the square during the works, there is great hope that the refurbished Liberty Square will attract many new shoppers, and indeed new businesses to the town centre.

As an added incentive to shoppers visiting Thurles, the Municipal Council have agreed to allow the first half hour parking in all car parks and town centre streets to be free of charge for December. This will especially suit people who need to make a short visit to the town centre, and the decision has been welcomed by local traders and businesses.

Due to the current high levels of Covid there will be no formal event for the switch on of the Christmas lights, but everyone is encouraged to come to Liberty Square on Friday evening to see the new lights display.

