Tipperary homes can benefit from free boiler offer with Calor Gas

SPONSORED BY CALOR GAS

No matter where we live, there is always some things we want to depend on, like a warm and comfortable home. Homeowners from Borrisokane to Ballyporeen and everywhere in between can enjoy all the benefits of gas with access to a reliable and versatile home heating system with Calor Gas.

Homeowners in need of an upgraded home heating system can have confidence when working with Calor, a leading supplier of LPG and BioLPG – a certified renewable energy solution. Calor has served communities all across the island of Ireland, both on and off the natural gas grid, for over 80 years.

If you are considering a new and improved home heating system or flexible cooking options, Calor is on hand to advise homeowners about their home energy needs.

By switching over to Calor, Ireland’s largest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) provider, before 31st May 2022, you could qualify for a new ‘A rated’ boiler*, which Calor would supply free of charge.

Benefits of Calor LPG

Due to their efficiency, modern state-of-the-art condenser LPG boilers can significantly reduce energy consumption. Less energy use means you can control your energy costs, and reduce your bills.

Calor LPG is a versatile, portable and manageable fuel that is easily stored and delivered in cylinder and bulk tank form. And with an automatic monitoring system on Calor tanks, you won’t ever run out of gas, automatic updates prompt delivery when running low.

With people becoming increasingly concerned with the environment, Calor LPG is a cleaner home heating energy solution than home heating oil. Choosing to switch from Calor LPG to BioLPG renewable gas, provides all the benefits of conventional gas along with the environmental benefits a renewable gas has to offer.

BioLPG is exclusively available in Ireland and readily available in Tipperary from Calor and is perfect for homes and businesses. BioLPG is identical in appearance and performance to conventional LPG and users can use the same boiler as used for LPG, making the switch seamless when choosing to switch to Calor renewable options now or in the future. This means you can switch to Calor certified renewable gas now or at a later time with the same gas boiler system.

Switching to Calor Gas

Switching to Calor is easy. Our Home Energy Support Team will help people through the process every step of the way. Our Calor home energy representatives will make it as easy and convenient for anyone interested and are happy to come to your home and help you decide the system that works best for your specific needs. Calor is working closely with associated local installers in Tipperary to ensure every possible safety measure is in place for COVID-19, so you and your family can feel safe and be safe.

Installation is straightforward, you can choose your own RGII installer, or we can recommend a local installer in your area. After your boiler is installed, Calor is committed to providing ongoing support, help and advice throughout your time as a customer.

For more information on switching to LPG or BioLPG and our free boiler offer, log on to www.calorgas.ie or call 01 450 5000.

*Terms and conditions apply.