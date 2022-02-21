A bright outlook for Limerick and surrounding areas in 2022

2022 is going to be a great year for Limerick and the surrounding region.

The recent announcements around major investments from leading organisations such as Eli Lilly, University of Limerick, BD Ireland demonstrates real confidence in the opportunities and talent in our region.

Being a proud Limerick man, who’s been working here for more than 25 years, the good news isn’t surprising. I know the hard work and vision demonstrated by our many true leaders in the region over many years is now paying off.

The great improvement over recent years in our motorways, Shannon Airport, Foynes Harbour and housing developments still in the pipeline will be vital to existing and future opportunities, and the positive effects will be felt in Limerick and across the midwest and into the midlands of Ireland.

I started my electrical apprenticeship with Kirby Group Engineering in 1996 as a 17 year old and I’ve enjoyed a fantastic career since then, but my current role, as Operations Director, Munster Business Unit means a lot to me.

For one thing, it gives me a fantastic platform to showcase the skills, talent and incredible resources available in my hometown. I was lucky enough to have a great start in this position as my recent appointment coincided with the completion of a €2.5m upgrade of our company’s headquarters in the Raheen Business Park.

It would be hard to find a clearer statement of confidence and intent from a company which was founded in Thomondgate in 1964.

The renovations have doubled the capacity of our head office, enabling us to grow and develop and show case our state-of-the-art 3D Digital Innovation lab which helps us deliver high quality projects.

With this new facility and growing optimism in our sector, we’re focused on the exciting future that lies ahead. Building a future with Kirby is a fantastic option for the mechanical & electrical professionals, quantity surveyors, engineers, project managers and construction workers of tomorrow.

We have opportunities for people already on their career path, as well as for others starting out as graduates, apprentices or students.

One of the initiatives I’ve been proud to support in recent months is a new Transition Year programme with Crescent College Comprehensive.

We recently welcomed our second group of work experience interns and it’s so encouraging to see their interest in the application of real scientific approaches to engineering challenges.

During their training we focus on the company’s core values - People, Safety, Quality, Delivery and Value. Having been a teenager when I joined the company myself, I know that being values focused is a really sound basis for a career in any industry but it would be wonderful to see some of this real and exciting talent coming back to us in the future.

With any luck, some of those young men and women will be writing for the Limerick Leader on the exciting opportunities at Kirby in another 25 years’ time.

*Sponsored Content