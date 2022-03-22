Search

22 Mar 2022

Celebrate 'Lá na Gaelige' with The Bookworm Bookshop in Thurles

Celebrate ‘Lá na Gaeilge’ by bringing your child to meet a TG4 children’s star and to celebrate the best in Irish books for kids in The Bookworm Bookshop, Thurles.

LoveLeabharGaeilge are delighted to celebrate ‘Lá na Gaeilge’ in The Bookworm Bookshop on the 26th of March from 11am-1pm.

In conjunction with LoveLeabharGaeilge The Bookworm Bookshop is hosting a children’s reading event where children can experience the enjoyment of reading as Gaeilge together with lots of fun with TG4 presenter Micheál Ó Ciaraidh.

Micheál Ó Ciaraidh is well known Cúla4 presenter and this free event promises to be a fun filled event for children aged between 6-10 years of age. 

Love Leabhar Gaeilge is an initiative that works with bookstores throughout the country to promote contemporary books as Gaeilge, for adults and children. Through our many activities and events we aim to engage children and adults alike in the reading of Irish language books.

So why not join us for this event on the 26th of March and let your child’s imagination run free... be it with Dónall Dána and his plans for Mother’s Day!, in Dónall Dána: Lá na Máithreacha or escape a boring life with Dennis and hear all about his exciting adventures in Buachail an Ghúna.

Lá na Gaeilge  -26th of March in The Bookworm Bookshop from 11am until 1pm – Discounts available on the day.

* Sponsored content

