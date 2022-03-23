Search

23 Mar 2022

C. 82.5 acre impressive non residential holding with local landmark 'Moyneard Castle' included

For Sale By Private Treaty

C. 82.5 acre impressive non residential holding with local landmark “Moyneard Castle” there-on

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Mar 2022 4:07 PM

Blake Auctioneers and Valuers are delighted to bring this exceptional property to the market. It’s seldom that a parcel of land of this size and quality comes up for sale.

Farmed and maintained to the highest of standards over the years by the present owner, the lands are laid out in large fields which are also divided into well-proportioned paddocks and has water laid on. A dry and fertile farm that is suitable for any Agricultural purpose. 

This roadside property has an ideal location just 10 mins from the towns of Thurles and Urlingford. Just 1km from Moyne Village the land came to national prominence before when it hosted the 1984 All Ireland Cross Country Championships  

Standing at the lands highest point is the famous local landmark “ Moyneard Castle “which has stood for centuries with panoramic views over the farm and the surrounding countryside. It has watched over the nearby cross roads as generations of locals passed by.  

The tower itself is built from Limestone and limestone render and many of its architectural features have lasted the test of time. The arched stone roof and arched ceiling on the ground floor are fully in place along with the stairs which leads right to the top of the building. All the Corbels that support floor beams for the third floor are also present. For the right buyer this could be a great opportunity to restore and conserve this historic building and maybe uncover more of its history along the way.

This sale presents a superb opportunity to acquire a substantial property of the highest quality.

For more information or if you would like to view the property please contact Paddy Blake, Blake Auctioneers & Valuers @ 0504 90640 


https://www.daft.ie/commercial-property-for-sale/moyneard-moyne-thurles-moyne-co-tipperary/3750356

* Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media