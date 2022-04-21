Tipperary Centre for Independent Living is recruiting!
Tipperary Centre for Independent Living (TCIL) is a Registered Charity, a non-profit organisation that operates from their premises in Thurles [Head Office] and Clonmel.
The company provides a Personal Assistant service to the HSE West for Disability and Older Person Services and to the HSE South for Disability Services.
Tipperary Centre for Independent Living Ltd aims to:
'Empower and enable people with disabilities to achieve independent living and equal participation and inclusion in mainstream society.’
TCIL employees play an enthusiastic and committed part in helping us to:
We are recruiting Healthcare Assistants if you are interested in joining our team, please contact us at admin@tippcil.com or telephone 050 424236 or 052 6128667.
*Sponsored Content
This great track is taken from Trudi Lalor’s forthcoming new CD which will be released in early Summer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.