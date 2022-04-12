JOB ALERT: Dew Valley Foods currently recruiting for various positions
Dew Valley Foods are a local employer, based in Thurles, currently employing over 400 people.
In line with recent growth, the business is keen to hire new staff to meet the growing demands and build skilled teams in various departments.
We are looking to hire people who would like to join the Food Industry and who value and appreciate high standards.
The business prides itself on meeting and achieving the highest of standards in all departments and wish to hire like minded people to join the business.
The business offers excellent rates of pay, shift premiums if working shift rotation, sick pay scheme and a company pension.
Please see our current vacancies advertised and call us to discuss any role of interest.
Jobs available include:
To apply click HERE
