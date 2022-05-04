Amneal Ireland 'making healthy possible'
Part of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company powered by a robust U.S. generics business and a growing branded business, the Amneal Ireland facility is located in Cashel, Co. Tipperary and is dedicated to the production of metered dose and dry powder inhalers (MDIs and DPIs) – all high-end specialty medications.
At Amneal we are focused on delivering outcomes that meet important medical needs. We make quality medicines more accessible and more affordable and we provide solutions for tomorrow’s health challenges.
We do this by setting a high bar for our products, pipeline, operations and service—always going the extra mile to exceed expectations... because patients’ lives depend on it.
We are committed to working respectfully, collaboratively and dynamically with our colleagues, customers, partners and communities...because together we can do more to improve health.
Our actions drive a simply stated, yet powerful purpose: ‘We make healthy possible’.
Should you wish to be part of the team in our Cashel facility and involved in the manufacture of high-quality, affordable medicines, please send your CV to pauline.comerford@amneal.com or visit www.amneal.com
