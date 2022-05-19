Search

19 May 2022

Knockanrawley Childcare - One of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town

Knockanrawley Childcare - One of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town

Knockanrawley Childcare - One of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 11:16 AM

Knockanrawley Childcare is one of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town.

This modern facility provides an affordable, professional and caring environment to young children from both urban and rural communities for over 27 years.  

Our qualified staff are dedicated to nurturing a fun, safe and happy environment in which positive learning experiences are our daily routine for each child. This is evident as we are now caring for some of our past children's children, who wish to offer their child the same positive experiences they remember.

We implement Aistear, Siolta and Highscope into our curriculums in order to ensure all children enjoy the highest quality of care and participation and reap the benefits of a quality early years education.

For further information telephone 062 52688 or Email knockchildcare@gmail.com

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media