Search

22 Jun 2022

A perfect summer's day on Limerick Greenway

Lace up your trainers or grab a bike and explore beautiful rural Limerick

A perfect summer's day on Limerick Greenway

A perfect summer's day on Limerick Greenway

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

The success of Limerick Greenway lies in its heady mix of history, heritage and heart – welcoming over 500,000 visits since it reopened in July last year, following a €10 million investment by Limerick City and County Council.

Exploring West Limerick appeals to the inquisitive; satisfy that curiosity by cycling or walking along 40km of safe, scenic, off-road Greenway.

Throw into the mix great gastronomy and exhilarating experiences and you’ve got one incredible experience, suitable for all ages.

So, round up the whole family (don’t forget your four-legged friends) for a perfect day out this summer, suitable for all ages and abilities. Or, take some time for yourself, relax and enjoy some peace and tranquility with a leisurely stroll and a coffee.

Either way, lace up your boots, or get on your bike and make the most of this incredible amenity right on your doorstep!

Limerick Greenway runs from Rathkeale to Abbeyfeale, taking you through the pretty towns and villages of Rathkeale, Ardagh, Newcastle West, Barnagh, Templeglantine and Abbeyfeale. 

There are a number of entry points from where you can access the Greenway, which gives you the flexibility to experience it in one go, or explore it in shorter stages.

If you haven’t been on a bike in a while, don’t worry; Limerick Greenway is mostly flat and the surface has been designed with mobility in mind.

If you don’t own a bike, no problem, there are companies providing bike hire, more details on www.limerickgreenway.ie.

Fresh air and activities work up an appetite, so there are welcoming cafés, restaurants and bars along the way, where you can treat your tastebuds to some local flavours.

After all, West Limerick is renowned for its bounty of local produce and artisan producers! 

Upgrade works continue, with the Railway Goods Shed at Rathkeale being restored to supply services to Limerick Greenway users. It will form part of a Greenway Hub that will also include upgraded car parking facilities.

Limerick City and County Council has also confirmed that it will commence work on a new Greenway car park at Station Road, Newcastle West, later in the year. In addition, design/master planning will advance in 2022 on Greenway Hubs at Ardagh, Barnagh and Abbeyfeale.

These projects will build on the first-class network of visitor facilities already in place along Limerick Greenway.

For more information, including bike hire, amenities and itineraries visit limerickgreenway.ie.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media