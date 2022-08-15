Search

15 Aug 2022

Orphan First Kill and Dragon Ball Super Heroes hit Omniplex Tipperary this week - news and trailers

Orphan First Kill and Dragon Ball Super Heroes hit Omniplex Carlow this week - reviews and trailers

15 Aug 2022 4:47 PM

Omniplex Cinema reviews the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.

Orphan: First Kill (Cert 16)  - see trailer below
Thriller/Horror | Starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles  
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles & Rossif Sutherland 
Director: William Brent Bell 
Genre: Horror 
Release Date: Friday 19th August 

Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost. 


Trailer: ORPHAN: FIRST KILL

Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes (Cert 12a)  - see Trailer below
  
Starring: Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa & Yuko Minaguchi 
Director: Tetsuro Kodama 
Genre: Animated Adventure 
Release Date: Wednesday 17th August 

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super hero! 

Trailer: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO | OFFICIAL TRAILER  

Omniplex Cinema Nenagh
A newly renovated, centrally located 4-screen cinema in Nenagh showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Nenagh features include sofa beds, Candy King Pic n Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/nenagh
Facebook @NenaghOmniplex
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

* Sponsored content

