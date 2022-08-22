Beast and Top Gun Maverick hit Omniplex Tipperary this week - news, reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema reviews the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Beast (Cert 15a) - see Trailer below
Starring: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries & Iyana Halley
Director: Baltasar Kormákur
Genre: Thriller
Release Date: Friday 26th August
Idris Elba stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.
Beast Official Trailer
Top Gun Maverick (Cert 12a) - Return to the Big Screen
See trailer below
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connolly & Miles Teller
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Genre: Action, Thriller
Release Date: Friday 26th August
Returning to Omniplex Maxx and Big Screens, set 30 years after its predecessor, it follows Maverick's return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program (also known as U.S. Navy-Fighter Weapons School - "TOPGUN"), where he must confront his past as he trains a group of younger pilots, among them the son of Maverick's deceased best friend Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.
Top Gun: Maverick | NEW Official Trailer (2022 Movie)
