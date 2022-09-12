H&MV Engineering’s Annual Charity Cycle returns this year

H&MV Engineering’s Annual Charity Cycle event returns this year! This year’s cycle is taking place on Saturday, September 24 and is departing from Moycarkey Borris GAA Club, Littleton, County Tipperary.

All money raised from this year’s event will go to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and the North Tipperary Hospice Movement. H&MV Engineering CEO PJ Flanagan said, "We are delighted to be able to host the Slievenamon Loop this year. This cycle has become a highlight in the local calendar and we are really looking forward to another successful event. We’ve chosen two very deserving recipients for the monies raised. This event would not be possible without our very generous sponsors and supporters and we’re extremely grateful."

Registration is encouraged prior to the event using the link HERE. You can register on the morning from 9.00 am also. The entry fee is €25 per cyclist. There are two routes – a 100km and 50km distance. The 100km cycle takes off at 9.30am promptly. The 50km will begin immediately after the 100km.

For those wishing to donate and support the charities, you can do so via the GoFundMe page HERE

More information is available on H&MV Engineering’s website: https://www.hmvengineering.com/charity-cycle-2022

*SPONSORED CONTENT