Mockler's Pharmacy, serving Templemore for over 100 Years

Photo: Pictured outside Mockler's are staff members Linda, Alice, Dorothy, Bernie & Nora

Mockler's Pharmacy is a long standing family establishment right in the heart of the business community of Templemore. The Pharmacy was founded in 1914 by current owner Dorothy Finnerty's Grandfather Thos. Mockler.

Dorothy is the third generation Mockler in the business, having bought it from her aunt Eileen Cambie in 2003. Eileen worked there as a Pharmacist for over 50 years, having taken it over from her father in the 1950's.

Dorothy, along with husband Denis, who is also a pharmacist, established a Pharmacy of their own; Finnerty's Pharmacy on Kenyon Street in Nenagh in 1994.

"The ethos of our two Pharmacies is to serve the needs of the customer in a professional, friendly and compassionate way."

We are proud of our excellent staff, all of whom are very experienced in the day-to-day running of a pharmacy, offering well rounded advice and care to all who enter the shop. We hope to remain a part of the fabric of the town of Templemore for many more years to come! In rural Ireland in 2022, our community is key. As with all small businesses, we depend on your support so we can continue to support you.

We stock an extensive range of quality Irish products, through pharmaceuticals, to gifts, skincare and fragrances.

Wanting to give back to our community, an initiative is undertaken at Christmas time every year, to provide a free gift wrapping service with an option for the customer to make a small contribution to a worthy cause.

Last Christmas through our efforts and the generosity of our customers in Nenagh & Templemore, we presented the sum of €1,520 to the Irish Community Air Ambulance. It was a very rewarding experience for us as we got to understand the extent of the wonderful work they do for rural and remote parts of Tipperary and Ireland.

Aisling, Sheena, Dorothy & Denis presenting cheque to Donie Lucey Fundraising & Base Coordinator with Irish Community Air Ambulance

Mockler's Pharmacy

Patrick St,

Templemore

0504-31535

mocklerspharmacy@live.ie

Facebook: Mocklers Pharmacy Templemore