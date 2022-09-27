Positive Ageing Week - Shining a light on the importance of hearcare screening
According to the HSE, 8% of adults have significant hearing loss and need intervention – that's roughly 300,000 adults in Ireland.
Despite this, many people often ignore the signs of hearing loss, concerned about being judged by others. To combat this, Specsavers has pledged to test and screen a quarter of a million people by the end of 2022.
They aim to encourage more people to think about their hearing as part of their overall health and take the proactive approach by booking in for a hearing test.
Specsavers Clonmel Store Partner, Karen Dunlea said: ‘Our hearing changes over time and for different reasons, which is why people experience different types of loss at different stages in life’.
It’s worth having your hearing checked if you notice any change in your hearing, regardless of your age - most of the time hearing loss happens gradually, making it harder to notice if you’re not hearing as well as you used to.
However, there are a few signs that might indicate you need a hearing test.
Signs you might need a hearing check:
With state-of-the-art testing facilities across the country and expert colleagues trained to not only conduct hearing tests but also to provide people with the information they need to take care of their hearing health. Specsavers’ Clonmel would encourage anyone who hasn’t had a hearing test in the last year to book in with their local Specsavers store today.
At Specsavers Clonmel, customers are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice and outstanding value for money.
For further information, visit https://www.specsavers.ie/stores/clonmel or phone them on 052 6124777.
*Sponsored Content
