Affinity Credit Union - Avail of some of the lowest loan rates in the market!

We know our members are eco-conscious and protecting the environment is important to us too. Our ECO and green loans help you reduce your carbon footprint while saving you money. With Affinity Credit Union, you can avail of some of the lowest loan rates in the market while making your eco-friendly investment.

ECO Loan 3.95% APR*

Retrofitting your home to get a better energy rating and lower energy bills?

Our ECO loan rate is available when borrowing from €20,000 up to €75,000 to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

Apply here: https://affinitycu.ie/

Tel: 0818 222 919

*Example: Borrowing €30,000 at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 23.95% would cost €550.88 per month over 5 years, with a total cost of credit of €3,052.44.

Terms and conditions apply. Please note: if you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your loan may go into arrears. This may affect your credit rating, which may limit your access to credit in the future. Affinity Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

*SPONSORED CONTENT