13 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Design re-open their new look store in Cashel

Kilkenny Design re-open their new look store in Cashel

Kilkenny Design re-open their new look store in Cashel

13 Sept 2022 4:09 PM

The Kilkenny Design store on Main Street, Cashel, has just had a major investment to upgrade the store to the latest brand concept. 

The new look store is part of a bigger investment in overhauling the retailer’s real estate which will include a more premium brand identity and improved layout and merchandising throughout. The goal, says the retailer, is to deliver an improved and exceptional level of experience for customers while shopping in-store. 

Commenting on the store upgrades, Michelle O’Gorman, Head of Retail at Kilkenny Group said, ‘We’re delighted to welcome our customers back into the gorgeous new store. Cashel itself has had a great revamp in recent months and it’s brilliant that we can add to the experience of shopping on Main Street with our gorgeous new store.’

To celebrate the new look & feel of Kilkenny Design Cashel, customers are invited to the exclusive re-opening celebration on Thursday 15th September from 9am where there will be Free Gifts with purchases, prizes, and exclusive offers as well as the brands €15 off €75 discount incentive. The celebrations will continue right through until Sunday. 

Customers can expect a preview of the new Autumn / Winter ladieswear & accessories collection with stunning pieces from GUESS, Joules and more as well as gorgeous pieces of jewellery from a number of recognizable Irish brands. 

Those dreaming of a beautifully designed home in time for Christmas can browse through a stunning collection of homewear and the Christmas collection of baubles, luxurious garlands, wreaths, candles, and unique ornaments will have you wanting more. 

The new look store is the perfect destination for gift inspiration and for premium Irish products. It features a whole host of well-known brands, Irish craft makers and designers including Max Benjamin, Voya, McNutt, Simone Walsh, Juvi, and Human + Kind, to name a few.

Visit the Kilkenny Design store In Main Street, Cashel from 10am Thursday 15th September - Sunday 18th September for exclusive offers, gift inspiration and more.

