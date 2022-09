Culture Night Tipperary 2022!

Culture Night is back!

A national moment, now in its seventeenth year, invites the public to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts. Doors are opened late and thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and Local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all Culture Night events and activities are FREE of charge.

From the nation’s capital to the towns and villages of Tipperary, Culture night is ONE NIGHT FOR ALL.

With a total of 50 events and counting, including live in person and online events, happening across 16 Tipperary towns and villages, multiple premier county venues are set to come alive with the sights and sounds of #OícheChultúir.

With events being produced by imaginative and hard-working artists, community groups and volunteers across Tipperary, you can be sure to find something to suit your inner culture vulture.

From music to art, film, comedy, theatre and stone masonry, there’s plenty to explore and something for all ages. There will be concerts, exhibitions, workshops, cultural walks, street performances, heritage tours and even an opportunity to take part in a community mural.

Culture Night happens because the people of Tipperary unite behind the vision to promote culture, creativity and the arts. An important part of this year’s vision is to celebrate the diversity of our Culture in 2022. We invite you to gather your family and friends to join us in experiencing this very special night.

Clonmel Song Cycle Musical Trail, brought to you by Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, Friday September 23 from 7-9pm

Make sure to check out what our county has to offer at www.culturenight.ie/tipperary.

If you have any queries you can also phone the Arts Office on 0818 06 5000 or email artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Culture Night Tipperary is brought to you by the Arts Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council and cultural organisations throughout the county.

*Sponsored Content